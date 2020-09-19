With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Leonard "Duke" Berkoski Jr, who passed away at home in Arnold MD on Sep. 9, 2020 at the age of 79. Duke is survived by his wife Jean; children, Leonard 3rd, Riva, MD, and Daniel, Owings, MD; Grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Kayleigh, and Ryan; and Brothers Albert and Robert of PA. Duke was born to Leonard Sr. and Stefania "Stacia" Berkoski, and grew up in a large home with his grandmother in Avoca, PA. He went to St. Mary's Parochial school and graduated from Avoca High School in 1958. Duke graduated with a Business Degree from the University of Scranton in 1962, after which he enlisted in the Marine Corps. Duke was stationed at Quantico, VA from 1962 to 1964 and participated in both the President John F. Kennedy funeral procession Honor Guard as well as Martin Luther King's speech on the Mall. After his service, Duke relocated to the Washington DC region where he met Jean Ann Taylor, and they were married in St. Agnes Catholic Church, Arlington, VA by Monsignor Ralph Kuehner. Sep. 23 would have been their 53rd anniversary. Duke retired as a Casualty Automobile Claims Manager from the Maryland Automobile Insurance Fund, Annapolis, MD in 2006 with 20 years of State service. He previously worked for Crawford and Company Insurance Adjusters and American International Adjustment Company, a subsidiary of AIG. A funeral service is scheduled for St. Johns the Evangelist in Severna Park, MD at 11:30, Sep. 21st. He will be interred at Crownsville State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
