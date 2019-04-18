Leonard Caracciolo "Lenny", 94, a resident of Annapolis, MD for 39 years and previously of District Heights, MD died on Monday, April 15 at the Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. Born on November 27, 1924, in Scranton, PA to the late Antonio and Giovanna Maldonato Caracciolo, Lenny attended the University of Tampa and served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He retired, after a lengthy career, from the Internal Revenue Service. Lenny was a member of the Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Elks and the Sons of Italy. He enjoyed eating, walking, exercising, traveling, socializing and spending time with his family. Lenny was loved by all who knew him and was truly an all-around good guy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette Caracciolo; his son, Steve Caracciolo; his grandson, David Stewart and his siblings, Vincent Caracciolo, Catherine Steinmetz, and Antoinette Vishneski. Lenny is survived by his daughters, Patty (Glenn) Stewart of Bowie, MD and Cathy Cavey of Silver Spring, MD; his grandchildren, Michael and Tony Caracciolo, Gina Stewart, Dana Biggers, and Jenna Clemens and five great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Lenny's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Saturday, April 27 from 10 am until his memorial service begins at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515. Condolences may be made online at:

