Retired Colonel Leonard Matthews Finley III- 'Matt' -of Odenton, Maryland was born November 6, 1953 and passed on February 10, 2019 after a two year battle with lung cancer. Matt is a 1971 Arundel graduate. He attended the Unites States Military Academy at West Point for college where he was a 4 year starter and All-American lacrosse player, as well as the punter/kicker for the USMA football team. After graduating in 1975, Matt went on to have a distinguished military career, serving 26 years active duty both home and abroad. Retiring out of the Pentagon, Matt and JoAnn chose Maryland as their home to be around family and friends. Matt enjoyed spending time at their house in Ocean City, watching his grandchildren grow and sampling wine in Napa Valley. He will truly be missed.Matt is survived by his wife of 43 years JoAnn Pierce Finley; daughter Carey Phelps of Cary, NC, her husband Adam Phelps and their three children Casey, Shane and Riley; daughter Krista Gonzalez of Boston, MA, her husband Albert Gonzalez and their four children Andrew, Alex, Adam and Finley; and siblings Michael Finley, Andrew Finley, Patrick Finley, Margaret Finley and Diane Finley; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, we would like donations made to

