Leonard Kimbo Leonard Leo Kimbo, 91, Retired Army Sergeant First Class, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Ethelda "Peggy" Kimbo and grandson Keyo Williams. He leaves loving memories to be cherished by children Larry Stewart (Bertha), Jay Stewart, Crystal Wright (Rodell) and Tira Kimbo; grandchildren Tia Blandford, Jay Graves, Kamau Anderson and Christopher Beck and a host of great grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at First Christian Community Church. Viewing at 9AM, Wake at 10AM, Funeral at 11AM.
Published in The Capital Gazette from June 14 to June 15, 2019