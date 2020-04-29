Leonteen Hockett, 85, of Severna Park, MD passed away on April 24, 2020 at her residence. Leonteen was born in Wayne County, NC, raised in Winston-Salem and graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School. She also has lived in Wilmington, NC, Annapolis and Davidsonville, MD. Leonteen was a secretary for Anne Arundel County Board of Education. She enjoyed painting, drawing and participating in church activities. Leonteen was married to Fred Hockett on October 1, 1955, Fred passed in 2012. She was the loving mother of Lynn Zephir (Bill) of Millersville, MD and Jennifer Snyder (Mark) of Lewes, DE. She was the dear grandmother of Christopher Madden (Carey), Sean Madden, Brittany Clay (Adam), Alexsandra Campbell (Zachary), Kristen Zimmerman (Paul) and Steven Snyder (Emily). Leonteen was also great-grandmother of 5 great-grandchildren. Burial Services will be Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Center, 930 Point Pleasant Rd. Glen Burnie, MD 21060 Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020