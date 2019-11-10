Nov. 24, 1946 – August 2,2019 Loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. Lera was born in Birmingham, Alabama and moved to Annapolis, Maryland when she was 2 years old. She is survived by her son, Richard, daughter-in-law, Melissa, and granddaughters, Brylea and Brayden and grandson, Bryant (Bubba), her sister, Christine Bradford, and brothers, James Ray, Sr. and Jerry Ray and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, James Ray, her mother Ruby Ray and brother, Charles Ray. Lera enjoyed quilting and shopping for special bargains during her retirement, but her real love was spending time with her grandchildren. She attended many football and lacrosse games and swim meets to watch them. Lera was passionate about raising money for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in honor of Brylea's diagnosis. She held several "Shop for a Cure" Holiday Sales with all proceeds going to JDRF. The last month's of Lera's life were spent battling lung cancer, but had the loving support of her son, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to JDRF or Fish for a Cure (www.fishforacure.org, select Rich's Boat – LaxFish). Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 16th at Weems Creek Baptist Church in Annapolis, followed by Celebration of her life in Arnold.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019