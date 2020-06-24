LeRoy Allan Pittman, age 72, passed away in Severn, Maryland on June 17, 2020. Born June 22, 1947 in Aliquippa, PA, son of Geraldine Devonshire (Pittman) and Edward White, Sr. Slug, as he was affectionately known by many, lived in Severn, MD and served in the United States Navy proudly for 22 years before retiring and reentering the workforce as a civil servant for the United States Government working for another 20 years at the Federal Communications Commission and then the Defense Intelligence Agency before retiring in August of 2016. LeRoy was a member of the Knights of Columbus, The US Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association, and the American Legion Post #274. Lee that three loves; his family, fishing, and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. LeRoy is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Joan, his daughter Jennifer (Antonio), Michael (Artemia), his grandchildren, Antonio, Jr., Matthew, Ayden, Ayanna, Danis, Hayden, Colin, Issac, and Liam; sisters Germaine and Shirl; brother Edward, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special family friends. LeRoy was preceded in death by his mother Geraldine Devonshire, his father Edward White Sr.; his grandmother Lucelle Pittman; and his sister Phyllis Littlejohn. A viewing will be held from 2 to 4pm on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at Donaldson Funeral Homes at 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113. A memorial mass will be held on Monday, June 29th, 2020 at noon at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church at 7850 Parkside Blvd, Hanover, MD 21076 followed by a private family burial at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of LeRoy A. Pittman to the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org ; the American Heart Association at www.2.heart.org; or Tucker's Teddies at www.tuckersteddies.com. For online condolences and photo.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.