LeRoy G. "Lee" Banschbach passed away on June 13, 2020. He will be missed by his many family and friends. He is survived by his children, Scheryl, Erica, Victor, Brian, Chris, Julie, Dian and their families. Over the years, he traveled to many places and made many friends. We bless him and hope his journey is joyous. Memorial service will be held at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday, June 25 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of his favored charities: USO, Operation Smile or Toys for Tots. Condolences may be made online at:



