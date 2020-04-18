Guest Book View Sign Service Information WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis 1922 Forest Dr. Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-268-6015 Viewing 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis 1922 Forest Dr. Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elder Leroy E. Parker, son of the late Lillian Parker Fowlkes and Samuel Fowlkes born June 16, 1938. He entered into eternal rest April 13, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center at the age of 81. Elder Parker was born and raised in Annapolis, Maryland. He attended Parole Elementary School and Wiley H. Bates High School. Elder Parker worked at various jobs during his lifetime. He married Delores L. Spencer on May 21, 1961. Elder Parker started his own painting and wallpapering business retiring 2001 to devote full time to his ministry. Elder Parker was a member of Fowler's United Methodist Church under the leadership of Rev. Charles Creek in 1970. He was a member of King's Apostle Holiness Church of God, Inc under the leadership of Bishop Wilbert L. Baltimore in 1975. Elder Leroy was the Pastor and founder for 33 years of Jesus Saves Family Ministry Church which was organized in 1987. He leaves to cherish his memory wife Delores Parker of 59 years. Six children Bishop Edna Palmer, Dana Commodore, Wanda Tamboice (Farrah), Sandra Dean (Cleo), Evangelist Dale Parker (Kim) and Janice Parker. Sisters Lillian Blake (Henry), Virginia Eldridge and Martha Houston (Robert). Sister-in-law Leola Brown and Brother-in-law Lovell Spencer. His legacy continues through his beloved 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 16 great great granchildren. He leaves a host of nieces, nephews, church family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his son Leroy C. Parker, brother Samuel Fowlkes and sister Betty Pindell. WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY 1922 Forest Dr., Annapolis, MD 21401 Monday, April 20, 2020 Viewing Only 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Private Service & Burial

