Leslie Coe Jelacic
1945 - 2020
Leslie Coe Jelacic, 75, passed away on the evening of September 30, 2020 at her home in Heritage Harbour, Annapolis. She was born on February 16, 1945 in Parkersburg, WV to Robert Cline Coe and Doris Spence Coe. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John E. Jelacic; two sons, Matthew R. (Christina) Jelacic and John Andrew (Snow) Jelacic; her beautiful new granddaughter, Lucia; several nieces and nephews; and many, many cousins. She spent her formative years in Wheeling, WV, where she graduated from Mt. DeChantal Visitation Academy. She is a graduate of Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA. Leslie and her husband moved to Northern Virginia in the early 1970's where they raised their two sons. Most of her professional career was spent as an educator and as a paralegal with medical defense law firms. She and her husband have been Annapolis residents and members of St. Mary's Parish since 2005. On a personal level, Leslie will be remembered for her beauty and elegance, her thoughtfulness, quick wit, love of story-telling and impeccable taste which she exhibited especially in a passion and talent for interior design. She had a deep regard for family history and worked to sustain her kinship connections. Her love for Mt. DeChantal Visitation Academy, its faculty and alumni found expression in life-long service and advocacy to its cause. She exhibited tenacity and humor amidst health challenges in later life and found renewed vigor and joy in her granddaughter, Lucia. A memorial services is planned for a time and place when public gatherings can once again be held in safety. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Lung Association or to the charity of one's choice. Please visit www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com where an online guestbook, a complete obituary and updated service information are available.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 7, 2020
My condolences to the Jelacic family. It was a pleasure to be at the Mount with Leslie and to see her at alumni events. Ever bright and cheerful is my memory of her.
Yolanda Mamone
Classmate
