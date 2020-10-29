On October 15, 2020, Leslie Marshall Lawton (wife, mother, grandmother) quietly left this life in Annapolis Maryland. Leslie was born 75 years ago on June 9, 1945 in Flint Michigan to James and Marilyn Marshall. After attending Michigan State University Leslie moved to Maryland. She then settled in Annapolis Maryland in 1980, married Ivan Lawton and raised her children, Colin and Ian Pitts, whom she shared with former spouse Gregory Pitts. Leslie was passionate about gardening, entertaining, family and her dogs. She was a member of Eastport Yacht Club, loved sailing on the bay and vacationing in the Outer Banks. Her love for gardening went beyond her own home to decorating the yacht club and her neighbor's homes for the holidays. A gourmet chef and professional baker, she loved to entertain friends and family. Leslie loved her dogs and was a member of Keystone Portuguese Waterdog Club, a dog trainer and a devoted owner. Leslie worked for multiple organizations through the years including The Capital Gazette Newspaper, CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Nonprofit), Coldwell Banker Realty, and her own marketing support company, Support OnDemand. She is truly mourned by her family and friends, who always knew her as a vibrant, vivacious, and talented lady, and a great example of how to live life fully with gusto and joy. She is survived by her husband, Ivan Lawton, sons and spouses Colin and Fan Pitts, Ian and Jessica Pitts, grandchildren Cameron, Kyden and Adelynn, her brother Robert Marshall and beloved dogs Finn and Mia. Please join family and friends for a Celebration of Her Life November 1st at Eastport Yacht Club from 2-4pm.



