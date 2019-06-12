Lester Harold Harrison, Jr., 74, a 35 year resident of Severna Park, MD, died on June 10, 2019 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center.Mr. Harrison was born on November 3, 1944 in Alabama. He retired from the state of Maryland after 38 years of service. His hobbies included remote radio model airplanes, electronics, and spending time with his beloved dogs.In addition to his parents, Mr. Harrison is preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Ann Penley and brother, William Harrison. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Carol Harrison; step-children, Marci Gardner, Joseph Scott, and Kerri Scott; brother, Mike Wilbanks; sisters, Debbie Golden and Alfretta Grieb; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Friends may call on Thursday, June 13th from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will be held on Friday, June 14th at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Maryland, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

