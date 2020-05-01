Lillian F. Herndon
1947 - 2020
(1947-2020) Lillian "Lil" Herndon, 72, a resident of Baltimore and formerly of Annapolis, tragically lost her life April 10. She was born October 26, 1947 in Annapolis, to the late Ralph McClain Herndon Sr., and Catherine Herndon Harris. She is survived by two sons, Alvin Hutton, Jr. (Jacqueline) and Terrence Hutton (Valerie); one daughter, Jeri Hutton Green. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be to via Face Book at JeriHuttonGreen.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 1, 2020.
