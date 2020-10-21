1/1
Lillian F. Herndon
1947 - 2020
Lillian F. Herndon was born October 26, 1947 to the late Ralap McClain Herndon and Catherine Herndon Harris in Annapolis, Maryland. She tragically departed this life on April 10, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland, where she resided. "Lil", as she was fondly known, received her early education in Anne Arundel County pubic schools and was a graduate of Wiley H. Bates High School, Class of 1965. She furthered her education at Coppin State College, and was a graduate of Sojourner-Douglass College with Presidential Honors, earning her Bachelors of Science degree. Lil was employed as a nutritionist for the University of Maryland College Park. After receiving her degree she became an Addiction Counselor at various institutions including the University of Maryland mother-baby unit, Echo House, Powell recovery and Gaudenza, working with women and children. Lil affectionately enjoyed cooking for and spending time with family and friends. She oved baking and selling cakes. Lil was most known for her delicious pound cake and she put great love and pride in backing cookies for her grandchildren. She was extremely fond of her nieces and nephews. Lil was an avid Ravens fan. Lil was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Philip Herndon, sisters Elizabeth Herndon Coates, Jacqueline Herndon Johnson, and her beloved sister Shirley Herndon DeMar. Her brother Ralph Herndon Jr. departed this life on July 1st, 2020. Lil was joined in holy matrimony to the late Alvin Hutton Sr. and of that union Lil leaves to cherish her memory two sons; Alvin Hutton Jr (Jacqueline) of the eastern shore of Maryland, and Terrence Hutton (Valerie) of Baltimore, one daughter Jeri Hutton Green of Baltimore, three sisters; Yvonne Herndon Ennis (Harvey), Pearl Herndon Klesse of Annapolis, and Betty Herndon Smith of Tennessee, and one brother Reginald Herndon (Arlene) of Millersville, 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of very special friends, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. A public memorial gathering will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Lasting Tributes Funeral Care, located at 814 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, at 1:00 pm. However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be private.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
Lasting Tributes
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-897-4852
