Lillian A. Gray, age 97, of Millsboro, DE passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Harrison Senior Living in Georgetown, DE. Mrs. Gray was born in Willards, MD on April 24, 1922 daughter of the late James Moore and Lillie (Mitchell) Moore. She had worked as the office manager of Collins & Ryan Gas Company in Millsboro, DE which eventually was sold to Suburban Propane before her retirement. Lillian was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Millsboro, DE, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and was also very involved with her local chapter of the AARP. She was an avid bowler and played on several leagues, enjoyed reading and exercised until her early 90s. Lillian and her husband, enjoyed boating, golfing and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Hitchens; her second husband, W. Elmond Gray, Jr.; her daughter, Ruth Ann Justice and son-in-law, Rodney Justice. Lillian is survived by a daughter, Deanna McCabe (Darryl) of Lewes, DE; four grandchildren, Terri Smith (Kevin) of Millsboro, DE, Clarke McCabe (Tracey) of Millsboro, DE, Cindy Collins (Mark Layton) of Milton, DE, Todd McCabe (Elizabeth) of Wilmington, NC and nine great grandchildren, David Smith, Stephen Smith (Caci Barron), Katie Bryant (Dalton), Kellsee McCabe, Hayley McCabe, Braden McCabe, Emily Collins (Jacob Miller), Jacob Collins and Zander McCabe. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, DE 19945, where friends and family may call after 11 AM. Interment will follow at Dagsboro Redmen Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Lillian's name to Grace United Methodist Church, PO Box 566, Millsboro, DE 19966. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019