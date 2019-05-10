Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Marie Griffith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Marie Griffith, 82, of Lothian passed away May 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born March 27, 1937 in Calvert County to Thomas Muriel and Lavinia (Beverly) Cochran. Lillian was raised on her family farm in Owings and graduated from Calvert High School in 1955. She married Earl Eugene Griffith on October 11, 1958 and they lived on their family farm in Lothian. Lillian was employed as district manager for Anne Arundel County Soil Conservation District, retiring in 2001 after 35 years of service. She was a member of Maryland Farm Bureau, and Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where she served as the youth choir director. After retiring, she served as supervisor on the Anne Arundel Soil Conservation Board of Directors. Lillian loved flower gardening and would spend hours gardening, weeding and perfecting her flowerbeds. She also enjoyed cooking, entertaining and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband Earl Eugene "Sonny" Griffith on February 20, 2019 and her sister Leona Robertson. She is survived by her son Jeffrey W. Griffith and wife Chris of Lothian, grandchildren Kayla M. Griffith of Lothian and Jeffrey E. Griffith and wife Amber of Edgewater, sisters Alberta Williams of Owings and Lorraine Hutchins of Hawthorne, FL and sister-in-law Virginia Schmitt of Lothian. Family and friends will be received Tuesday, May 14 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings where a service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake or National Capital Area Chapter.

