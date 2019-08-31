Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Anne Nelson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Gloria Dei! Lutheran Church 461 College Parkway Arnold , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Anne Nelson (nee Donnelly) of Arnold, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 23, 2019 at the age of 77. Linda was born in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from Ft. Hamilton High School in 1960. While attending Brooklyn College, she married Charles Nelson in 1962. Later, Linda and her former husband lived in Upstate NY before settling in Arnold, MD in 1977. Throughout Linda's life she had been an advocate for persons in need, both personally and professionally. She was retired from the Developmental Disabilities Council of MD. Linda was a devoted member of Gloria Dei! Lutheran Church since its inception and had served in many different positions within the Church. Her faith in God was displayed by the way in which Linda lived her life - as a service to others. Linda was predeceased by her parents Marie Donnelly (Byrnes) and Thomas Donnelly. She is survived by her three children, Susan Stubbs (Timothy) of Annapolis, MD; Lauri Nelson (Mark Lawson) of Gambrills, MD and Andrew Nelson (Jennifer) of Philadelphia, PA; as well as, her greatest joys in life, her grandchildren, Shawn, Amanda, Roger, Aubrey and Kate. She also leaves behind her sisters, Barbara Hullen (Richard) of Catonsville, MD; Diana Greenspan (the late Ken) of Isle of Palm, SC; her nephew, Thomas Hullen (Deborah) of Catonsville, MD, several other family members and a host of close friends. Linda adored her family and shared her love freely. She led an extremely active social life, was very politically conscientious and enjoyed going to the gym, movies and the theater. To honor Linda's wishes, a Celebration of Life service will be held at Gloria Dei! Lutheran Church, 461 College Parkway, Arnold, MD 21012 on September 14, 2019 at 3:00 pm with a gathering of fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, please honor Linda with a donation to Gloria Dei's Neighbors in Need outreach program or to Planned Parenthood of Maryland. Online condolences may be made at

