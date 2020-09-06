1/
Linda Cartin Holmgren
Surrounded by family, Linda Cartin Holmgren departed this life peacefully on August 27, 2020, after an extended illness. Linda was born April 28, 1947 to Margaret and Keith Cartin of Barnwell, South Carolina. She graduated Barnwell High School in 1965 and Lander College in 1967 with an AD in Nursing. As a Registered Nurse for over 40 years, Linda dedicated her life to patient care and pursued her goals with resolve. She earned a BS from Christian Brothers University and MS from Central Michigan University in Health Administration while working full time. Linda served as Senior Vice President of Patient Care Operations, Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Springs, MD and retired as Chief Operating Officer, Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, Maryland. Her lifelong commitment to professional excellence and integrity inspired others. In retirement, she enjoyed travel, photography, painting and spending time with friends & family. Linda believed in God, Love, and the sun, even when it was not shining. Linda is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Harry, of Titusville, FL, son William, his wife Jessica, five grandchildren, a sister Gail Reyes of Aiken, SC, niece Pam Ridgeway and her family of Barnwell. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
