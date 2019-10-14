Linda Carol Chronister, resident of Arnold, passed away on October 10, 2019. Linda graduated from Severna Park High School. She was an avid sewer, loved baking, crafts and reading. She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Chronister; her daughters Donna Crissman, Robin Chronister, and Amanda Chronister; her son, Raymond Chronister, Jr. (Brenda); her brothers Larry Chesson (Jo) and Wayne Chesson (Sue); three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. A funeral mass will be held the following day, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church, 701 College Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21409. The burial will be held following the mass at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 7231 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Online condolences may be made at
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019