Rader, On January 24, 2020 Linda D (Nee McCormick) beloved wife of the late Orval W. Rader, devoted mother of Mark Rader, Sherri Moscato and Lisa Hall, loving grandmother of Michael Moyers, Mark Rader, Jr., David Rader, Patricia Gunzelman, Annette Hall, Timothy J.B. Hall, Jr., and Amber Edmonds, loving great-grandmother of Timothy J.B. Hall, III, Blake Rader, Ashlee Edmonds, Jacklyn Zeits and Madison Hall. Linda was a School Bus Driver for over 42 years for Brooks Transportation in Anne Arundel County. She loved her husband and family very much. She will be dearly missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Monday January 27, 2020 and Tuesday January 28, 2020 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Where funeral services will be held on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 12 Noon. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020