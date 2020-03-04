Symes, on February 28, 2020, Linda Darlene, daughter of Samuel Ross Price and the late Emma Anita (Miller) Price, wife of the late John F. Symes, mother of Stephanie N. Weber (Joseph), grandmother of Jamie and Joshua Weber, sister of Gary Price (Jean), Charlene and Cindy Price, several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 4th from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery in Hampstead. Memorial contributions to Project Linus Annapolis, MD chapter, 575 Kevins Dr., Arnold, MD 21012.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020