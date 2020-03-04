The Capital Gazette

Linda Darlene (Price) Symes

Service Information
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD
21157
(410)-848-3933
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
Obituary
Symes, on February 28, 2020, Linda Darlene, daughter of Samuel Ross Price and the late Emma Anita (Miller) Price, wife of the late John F. Symes, mother of Stephanie N. Weber (Joseph), grandmother of Jamie and Joshua Weber, sister of Gary Price (Jean), Charlene and Cindy Price, several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 4th from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery in Hampstead. Memorial contributions to Project Linus Annapolis, MD chapter, 575 Kevins Dr., Arnold, MD 21012.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
