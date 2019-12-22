Linda Dunleavy, 74, died November 26, at her home in Annapolis. She was born on July 19, 1945 to the late Raymond Wahl Knackstedt and Frances Robbins Knackstedt. Linda is survived by her husband, Donald Hopkins; daughters Kelly Lanham(Cliff) and Jennifer Robertson(Brian); grandchildren Annabelle Hall, Evie, Owen and Lydia Lanham, and Gracyn and Gavin Robertson. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Hughes. The family invites you to celebrate Linda's life from 2-5pm January 5, 2020 at the Cape St. Claire Clubhouse.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020