It is with great sadness that the family of Linda F. Foster, 78, announces her passing on August 18, 2020, while at home in Crofton, Maryland. Born on April 6, 1942, to Roland V. and Gertrude I. (Tibbetts) Foran in Waltham, Massachusetts, Linda attended Bladensburg High School '60. Linda will forever be remembered as loving, selfless, and kind. Her unyielding friendship and generosity is recounted by family and friends. She is lovingly remembered by her high school sweetheart turned husband of 55 years Michael J. Foster, her children Michael T. Foster and Lindsey and Reece Collins, and four grandchildren Caroline, Katie, Hannah, and Michael Luke. Linda will also be fondly remembered by her brothers Don, John, Jim, her sister Jan, and her extended family and friends. Linda is preceded in death by parents Gertrude and Roland Foran, and daughter Laura Michelle Foster. Viewing hours will be from 5 PM to 8 PM on Monday, August 24, at the Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy (RT. 3 South) Bowie, MD. A private funeral service will be live streamed for public viewing on Tuesday, August 25 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD. Please view and sign the family's guest book at: www.beallfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, D.C., Fisher House, and Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation.