On Wednesday May 22, 2019 at the age of 69 Linda passed away. She was born April 24, 1950 in Annapolis ,Linda was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Watkins , two brothers, Billy Watkins and Sherman Collins. She is survived by her two children, Quincy Hawkins Jr. and Tyrice Hawkins Mitchell, three sisters, Doris (Terry) Watkins, Shelia Simms, Maria Simms, one brother Rodney Simms (Pamela), six grandchildren Brittne Johnson, Candice Hawkins, Chelsea Hawkins, Quincy Hawkins III, Clarke Hawkins and Mustafa Mitchell, six great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 6:30pm, at Fresh Start Church, 120 N Langley Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 24, 2019