Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Hawkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday May 22, 2019 at the age of 69 Linda passed away. She was born April 24, 1950 in Annapolis ,Linda was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Watkins , two brothers, Billy Watkins and Sherman Collins. She is survived by her two children, Quincy Hawkins Jr. and Tyrice Hawkins Mitchell, three sisters, Doris (Terry) Watkins, Shelia Simms, Maria Simms, one brother Rodney Simms (Pamela), six grandchildren Brittne Johnson, Candice Hawkins, Chelsea Hawkins, Quincy Hawkins III, Clarke Hawkins and Mustafa Mitchell, six great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 6:30pm, at Fresh Start Church, 120 N Langley Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060.

On Wednesday May 22, 2019 at the age of 69 Linda passed away. She was born April 24, 1950 in Annapolis ,Linda was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Watkins , two brothers, Billy Watkins and Sherman Collins. She is survived by her two children, Quincy Hawkins Jr. and Tyrice Hawkins Mitchell, three sisters, Doris (Terry) Watkins, Shelia Simms, Maria Simms, one brother Rodney Simms (Pamela), six grandchildren Brittne Johnson, Candice Hawkins, Chelsea Hawkins, Quincy Hawkins III, Clarke Hawkins and Mustafa Mitchell, six great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 6:30pm, at Fresh Start Church, 120 N Langley Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060. Published in The Capital Gazette on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close