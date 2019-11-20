Linda Sue Day-Jones was born in Baltimore, MD, on November 30th, 1954, to Florence Elizabeth Day and the late Orlando Lorenzo Day, Jr. She passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019. Linda was educated in the Anne Arundel County School system, and at the time of her retirement, she was employed at the Annapolis Navy Exchange. Linda was an excellent gardener, seamstress, and cook, but what she delighted in the most was spending time with all of her grandchildren, whom she adored. Linda's infectious smile, her capacity for forgiveness, and her zest for life will be missed by all who knew her. Preceding her in death was her father, Orlando Lorenzo Day, Jr.; and, her sister, Sherry Alma Day-Medley. She is survived by her loving mother, Florence E. Day; her devoted husband, William J. Jones; two children, DeWayne Thompson and Deirdre M. Truesdale (Bassem) Bouhdid; two step-daughters, Kelli (Andrew) Dutcher and Kendall Jones; one brother, Terry Day; eleven grandchildren; and, a host of beloved cousins, other relatives, and dear friends. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, located at 87 West Street, Annapolis, MD. A viewing will be held at 10am, followed by a wake and funeral services.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019