Linda M. Poteet, 65, of Stevensville, passed away on July 7, 2020. She was born in Baltimore to the late Margaret and Walter Hudyma. She was an active member of Walking With Purpose. Linda enjoyed collecting fine art, cruising, crafting, scrapbooking, spending time with her grandchildren and snuggling her dogs. Linda is survived by her beloved husband, Larry; loving daughter, Lauren Pippin and her husband, Joseph; cherished grandchildren, Sadie Jo and Clayton Pippin; and her dear siblings, Cindy Rush and Steve Hudyma. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Sunday, July 12th, from 1-3 & 5-7 PM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to get into the funeral home. Linda's service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org
. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com