Linda May Jenkins, 69, of Woodbine, passed away at her home Friday, May 20, 2020. Born October 27, 1950, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Isabelle and the late Kenneth Fenner. Linda was employed at Lakeside Title Company, where she worked as a title processor. Surviving in addition to her mother are her cherished daughters and sons-in-law Kelly and Derrick Miller and Kimberly and Jeff Chrest, her beloved grandchildren, upon whom she doted selflessly, Josh, Braeden, and Kody Miller, and Emerson and Atticus Chrest, and her siblings David Fenner and Deedre Fenner. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her brother Dean Fenner. She is remembered by all as warm, generous, compassionate, and giving. Services and interment are private.


