Linda Muller Dixon Villeneuve, age 78, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 12, 2020 surrounded by many of her loving family members at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, NC. Linda was born in Pittsburgh, PA. She was a resident of Maryland for over fifty years, and resided in the beautiful community of Lake Royale, NC for the past seventeen years. Linda's wonderful sense of humor and zest for life was undeniable. She will be remembered by "her girls" for her tremendous strength and resilience. She was and will always be "the wind beneath our wings" and we will carry on her strength and love of family. She is survived by her husband, Fred Villeneuve and his son, Donald Ball and wife, Brenda; brother, John and wife, Mary Ann Dixon; sister, Mary Hope Dixon; four daughters, Laura and husband, Daniel Dorey, Melissa Peterson, Suzanne Urie, and April LeMay, (and those that she loved and called "her other daughters"); nine grandsons, James Urie, Daniel Dorey, II, Jonathan Dorey, Shawn Peterson, Gary Peterson, Jr., Taylor Walton, Hunter Reynolds, Kameron Barr, and Kamden LeMay; granddaughter, Justice Reynolds; nephews, John Dixon, Jr. and Randy Faulkner; niece, Jennifer Eyde, and her twins, Charlie and Eva Eyde; and her beloved dog, Max. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Dixon and niece, Susan Michelle Dixon (Faulkner). A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at a later time in Anne Arundel County, MD and she will be buried at Quaker Cemetery in Galesville, MD with her parents, John and Mary Dixon.

Linda Muller Dixon Villeneuve, age 78, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 12, 2020 surrounded by many of her loving family members at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, NC. Linda was born in Pittsburgh, PA. She was a resident of Maryland for over fifty years, and resided in the beautiful community of Lake Royale, NC for the past seventeen years. Linda's wonderful sense of humor and zest for life was undeniable. She will be remembered by "her girls" for her tremendous strength and resilience. She was and will always be "the wind beneath our wings" and we will carry on her strength and love of family. She is survived by her husband, Fred Villeneuve and his son, Donald Ball and wife, Brenda; brother, John and wife, Mary Ann Dixon; sister, Mary Hope Dixon; four daughters, Laura and husband, Daniel Dorey, Melissa Peterson, Suzanne Urie, and April LeMay, (and those that she loved and called "her other daughters"); nine grandsons, James Urie, Daniel Dorey, II, Jonathan Dorey, Shawn Peterson, Gary Peterson, Jr., Taylor Walton, Hunter Reynolds, Kameron Barr, and Kamden LeMay; granddaughter, Justice Reynolds; nephews, John Dixon, Jr. and Randy Faulkner; niece, Jennifer Eyde, and her twins, Charlie and Eva Eyde; and her beloved dog, Max. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Dixon and niece, Susan Michelle Dixon (Faulkner). A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at a later time in Anne Arundel County, MD and she will be buried at Quaker Cemetery in Galesville, MD with her parents, John and Mary Dixon. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020

