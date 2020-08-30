1/1
Linda Waldmann
Linda Marie Waldmann, 75, died at her residence in Annapolis, Maryland on Friday, August 21st, 2020, after a brief illness. She is survived by her sisters Joyce Carlson, Carol DiFatta, her brother-in-law, Thomas DiFatta, and her beloved cats. She is also survived by her nieces Lisa Eisemann and Jennifer Hinckley, nephews Christopher DiFatta and Kevin Carlson and 6 Great nieces and nephews. Linda graduated from Severna Park High School, earned a bachelors' degree from Towson State College and earned a master's degree in education from John Hopkins University. She retired from her last position as Principal of Shady Side Elementary school and was an active member of the Peer Learning Partnership at Anne Arundel Community College. Linda traveled extensively in retirement with her friends and family and she will be sorely missed and loved by all who knew her. Linda donated her remains to science, so there are no funeral arrangements to announce at this time.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
