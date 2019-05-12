Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lindsay Day Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lindsay Day Clark, 57, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 27, 2019. She was born on September 25, 1961 in Washington, DC to Shirley Mae Keehn and Richard Day. After the passing of her father, Lindsay was lovingly raised by her step father Thomas E. Keehn Sr. She attended Parkdale H.S in Riverdale, Md. graduating in 1979 before earning her degree in Information Technology. Lindsay lovingly married her husband, Joe, 30 years ago in Washington, DC. She worked as a business analyst with Zurich North America for 14 years. Those who will continue to honor & love her are: her husband Joseph L. Clark, mother, Shirley M. Keehn, her daughters, Cassidy and Sydney Clark, granddaughter, Layla; brother, Tom Keehn Jr.; sister, Kristen Tanner, her loving in-laws, nieces & nephews. A Celebration of Life for Lindsay will take place on Saturday May 18, 2019 at Community United Methodist Church 1690 Riedel Rd Crofton, Md 21114. The family will receive guests beginning at 1:00pm with the service to begin at 2:00pm. A reception will immediately follow at the Village Commons Community Center, 1326 Main Chapel Way Gambrills, Md. 21054. To honor Lindsays wish, we ask that you please not wear any black. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lindsay Day Clark to your local animal shelter.

