Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lionell's life story with friends and family

Share Lionell's life story with friends and family

Lionell J. Sharps departed this life on Wednesday November 18th, 2020 at Baltimore-Washington Medical Center. He is survived by his wife Annette G. Sharps, sisters, Clara S. McClure and Gloria S. Morgan-Dove, one brother Norvain T. Sharps, and a host of Nieces and Nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store