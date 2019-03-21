Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Grooms. View Sign

Lisa Michelle Grooms, age 57, a 37 year resident of Glen Burnie and previously of Gambrills, died March 18, 2019 at her residence. Born July 8, 1961 in Cheverly, MD, she graduated from Arundel High School and then earned her Associates degree in Computer Science from Anne Arundel Community College. She worked for many years for the Department of Defense as a civil servant. A longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Glen Burnie who was also active in both the girl scouts and boy scouts, Lisa enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing and doing puzzles.Lisa is survived by her husband of 27 years, Duane J. Grooms; her children, Joseph W.B. Grooms of Glen Burnie and Virginia "Ginny" Grooms (and her fiancée Ashley Wilkins) of Glen Burnie; siblings Kevin Musgrove of Edgewater, Charles Musgrove of Millersville and Janine Bowman of Middleburg, FL; and one grandchild, Carter Wilkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, James B., Jr. and Janice Musgrove, and her brother, James B. Musgrove, III.Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, March 23 from 4-7 PM at Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A., 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lisa's memory may be made to the 65 Roses Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814.

Lisa Michelle Grooms, age 57, a 37 year resident of Glen Burnie and previously of Gambrills, died March 18, 2019 at her residence. Born July 8, 1961 in Cheverly, MD, she graduated from Arundel High School and then earned her Associates degree in Computer Science from Anne Arundel Community College. She worked for many years for the Department of Defense as a civil servant. A longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Glen Burnie who was also active in both the girl scouts and boy scouts, Lisa enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing and doing puzzles.Lisa is survived by her husband of 27 years, Duane J. Grooms; her children, Joseph W.B. Grooms of Glen Burnie and Virginia "Ginny" Grooms (and her fiancée Ashley Wilkins) of Glen Burnie; siblings Kevin Musgrove of Edgewater, Charles Musgrove of Millersville and Janine Bowman of Middleburg, FL; and one grandchild, Carter Wilkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, James B., Jr. and Janice Musgrove, and her brother, James B. Musgrove, III.Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, March 23 from 4-7 PM at Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A., 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lisa's memory may be made to the 65 Roses Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814. Funeral Home Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.

851 Annapolis Road

Gambrills , MD 21054

(410) 923-2601 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close