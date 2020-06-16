Lisa C. Publicover of Crofton, MD, passed away June 14 at the age of 61, surrounded by family. Her family and friends will treasure memories of her warmth and light. Lisa was born June 22, 1958 in Lowell, MA, the daughter of Ellen M. Chisholm and the late James W. Chisholm. She grew up in Massachusetts and Florida before settling in Crofton with her family as a teenager. Married for 37 years to William A. "Bill" Publicover, Jr., Lisa's greatest joy was her children, Andrew and wife Suzanne, Amy, and Kelsey. She never failed to encourage their interests and took great pride in their achievements. For the last two years, she delighted in being a fun-loving "Gigi" to her grandchildren, Hugo and Nan. With a lifelong talent for creating beautiful and welcoming spaces, she launched a new career in her late 30s as an interior designer. After 12 years with Powers Smith Interiors, she founded the Annapolis-based Lisa Publicover Interior Design in 2009. She was active in supporting the development of the Annapolis Design District and received numerous design awards before retiring in 2018. The consummate hostess, Lisa was always thrilled to plan a party -- including your wedding, if you'd let her. Lisa loved the beach -- whether her childhood on the Florida Gulf coast, scuba trips in the Caribbean in her 20s, or trips to the Outer Banks, Maine, and Hilton Head with family and friends. In addition to her husband, children, grandchildren, and mother, Lisa is survived by sister Betsy Welsh (Michael), brother Jim (Jeanne), and a loving extended family. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Wellness House of Annapolis.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store