Liselotte Anna Parrella "Lisa", 94, a resident of Annapolis, MD for 45 years, died on March 7, 2019 at her home. Born on October 1, 1924 in Munich, Germany to the late Johann and Magdalena Glas Drexler, Liselotte was an administrative assistant at the U.S. Naval Academy for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed ballroom dancing and music. Liselotte was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Barney J. Parrella and her brother, Hans Drexler. She is survived by her children, Arlene P. (John) Critzos of Annapolis, MD and Barney C. (Cheryl) Parrella of Bonita Springs, FL; her grandchildren, Mark C. Parrella , Alexandros and Constantinos Critzos and Barbara Parrella Bonner and 4 great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Liselotte's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Sunday, March 10 from 12 PM until her funeral service begins at 1:30 PM. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019