Lizabeth "Betsy" Marie Jansen passed away on April 5, 2019 while under the care of her loving family and Hospice of the Chesapeake, after suffering from lung disease. She was born on November 8, 1957, to Herbert Ferdinand Jansen, III and Carole Anne Kiss Madden. She attended St. John's of the Cross elementary school in Roslyn, PA, then went on to get her high school diploma at William Tennent High School in Warminster, PA.Betsy had a career at Champion Realty for over 20 years. Betsy started working alongside her sister Carol in the accounting department and made her mark working as an executive assistant and then promoted as an office administrator in the Severna Park and Kent Island offices. Betsy will be missed immensely by her Champion family and friends.Betsy is survived by her mother, Carole Anne Madden of Severna Park, MD; her brother Herbert Andrew Jansen of Spotsylvania, VA; her sister Carol Mary Ross, of Severna Park, MD; and her brother Lawrence Gerald Jansen of Port Charlotte, FL. She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert F. Jansen, III and her step father, William F. Madden.A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A memorial service will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Caroline County Humane Society, 407 W. Bell Street, Ridgely, MD, 21660.Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019