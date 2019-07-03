Loc Dinh Do, 93, of Annapolis, MD, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Mandrin Chesapeake Inpatient Care Center in Harwood, MD. Born April 24, 1926, in Hai Duong, Vietnam to the late Thiem Dinh Do and Bieu Thi Nguyen, he owned businesses in Hanoi, Saigon, and the Oriental Garden Restaurant in Annapolis, MD. Loc sponsored over 100 family members and friends as refugees when Saigon fell into communist hands in 1975. As a devout Buddhist, he worshiped at the Chua Giac Hoang Buddhist Temple and Vihara Buddhist Temple, both in Washington, DC. Loc enjoyed travelling, learning foreign languages, and was an avid reader. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Phuong Vu Do. Loc is survived by his children, Sy Do, Dzung Do, and Hiep Do all of Annapolis, MD, Trang Folliot of Naples, FL, Huong Tromel of Luxembourg, and Van Colucci of Chattanooga, TN; a sister, Minh Doran of Honolulu, HI; seven grandsons; seven granddaughters; and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Loc's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, July 5, from 11 am until 6 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 9:30 am. An online guestbook is available for your convenience at

