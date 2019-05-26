Lois J. Costanza, age 86, of Maryville, TN and formerly of Forestville, MD for more than forty years, died of cancer on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Millersville, MD. Born in Washington, DC, to the late Otis D. & Pauline McCauley Scott, Lois and her late husband of 60 years, Salvatore J. Costanza, moved to Maryville in 1994. She became an avid hiker and spent as much time as possible with dear friends on the trails of her beloved Great Smoky Mountains. Lois was known for her fierce independence, her impeccable housekeeping, keeping her Royal Oaks neighborhood free of trash, and her kind words to everyone she encountered-traits she maintained until her last day. She is survived by her 3 daughters; Teresa (Dan) Nolet of Taichung, Taiwan, Susan Kircher of Davidsonville, MD and Jean (Brian) Miller of Bowie, MD; her 6 grandchildren, Catherine Nolet, Andrea Nolet Martin, Bill V and Jodi Kircher, Chrysteena and Colin Miller; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Maurice E. and Otis D. Scott, Jr. In keeping with her wishes, no services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Friends of the Smokies, P.O. Box 1660 Kodak, TN 37764 https://friendsofthesmokies.org/donate/?t=panel2-3 or Appalachian Bear Rescue, P.O. Box 364 Townsend, TN 37882 https://appalachianbearrescue.org/.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 26, 2019