Lois Dorr Feron, 81, passed away on October 19, 2019 at Heartfields in Easton. Mrs. Feron was born on July 2, 1938 in Annapolis, MD, the daughter of the late William Dorr and Lois Virginia Smith Dorr. Lois attended Strayer Business College in Washington, DC, where she studied Dale Carnegie Effective Speaking & Human Relations in 1978 received a degree in Business Communications at Anne Arundel Community College in 1982. Lois married Donald Feron in 1990 and they made their home in Annapolis. They moved to Hilton Head, SC in the early 90's, then relocated back to Easton in 2015. She was employed as an administrative assistant for State Home Builders, executive administrator for the Director of Maryland, State Beverage Association, legal secretary for Judge Morris Turk, and secretary for Annapolis Legislative Services. Lois was treasurer of the local association's political action committee, Employee of the Month, 1995 Legislature, Outstanding Service Award 1999, Office of External Affairs Highest Achiever in the Dale Carnegie course in 1978 and supporter of Izaak Walton League. She is survived by her son, Richard T. Brice, V and his wife Sandra, step-son, Steve Feron and his wife Tracie and their children, Connor and Emily, sisters; Winnie Frederick (Raymond), Sandy Bruther and grandchildren, Tiffany Marie Brice and Kelly Ann Neall (Andrew) and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Feron, brother, William A. Dorr, III sister, and brother-in-law Dr. Bill Bruther. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Izaak Walton League, 2665 Money Make Rd, Trappe, Maryland 21673. A memorial service will be held on November 18, 2019 at 10 AM at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. For online condolences, please visit:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019