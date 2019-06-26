Lois E. Snyder

Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD
21225
(410)-789-1800
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
On June 25, 2019 Lois Beloved Wife of 74 years to Elmer Snyder Jr.: Devoted mother to Dale Snyder and wife Lydia and David Snyder and wife Amy: Cherished Grandmother of Brandon and Chad Snyder: Dear Daughter of the late William and Viola Parks. Visit the family owned Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy on Thursday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at St. Rose of Lima Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment Glen Haven Mem. Park. goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 26, 2019
