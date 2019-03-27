Lois M. Theodore

Lois M. Theodore, 89, passed away on March 25, 2019 in Catonsville. Lois was born on November 28, 1929 in Virginia to the late Clyde and Maxie Mullins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Theodore and her sisters, Faye Felts and Lavonne West. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019
