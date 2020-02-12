Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Solley. View Sign Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home - Glen Burnie 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Glen Burnie United Methodist Church 5 2 nd Ave. SE Glen Burnie , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lois J. Solley was born July 11, 1933 to the late Henry and Mary Jaworski. In her youth, she lived in Maryland, Kentucky and Pennsylvania and returned to Glen Burnie, Maryland as a young adult, where she resided until her passing. In her early marriage and parenting years, Mrs. Solley was devoted to her family and volunteered extensively in her daughters' various activities. She started a Girl Scout Troop, substituted in the elementary school and faithfully marched with the majorettes as a baton mom. Mrs. Solley had an unshakeable faith in Jesus and was actively involved in the Christian Women's Club, Young Life and the Glen Burnie United Methodist Church. In the mid 1980's, Mrs. Solley began working part time at Hancock Fabrics and continued to work there until they closed their doors in 2016. In her free time, Mrs. Solley was an avid gardener and seamstress, making the world around her a more beautiful place. She took numerous beach vacations to Litchfield SC and enjoyed a variety of day trips over the years with her daughters and granddaughters. She took great joy in baking/cooking for her family and friends and taught her family to do the same. Lois Solley had a sensitive heart for her beloved dogs, and above all else she loved her family immensely. In addition to her parents and younger brother Daniel Jaworski, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, William Ray Solley. Left to cherish her memory are her children Deborah Holbach and her husband Thomas, Stacey Sauchuk and her husband Sergio, Robyn Maxwell and her husband Kevin, grandchildren Jessica Grzech, Sarah Holbach, Abigail Holbach, Keara Mahan, and Jenna Mahan. She is also survived by great-granddaughter Isabeau Holbach. Mrs. Solley passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at Baltimore-Washington Medical Center. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of life will take place at 11:00am, February 15, at Glen Burnie United Methodist Church, 5 2nd Ave. SE Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

