Lois J. Solley was born July 11, 1933 to the late Henry and Mary Jaworski. Mrs.Solley was a longtime resident of Glen Burnie and was an active member of Glen Burnie United Methodist Church. She was involved in the Christian Women's Club and in her free time she enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and baking. She loved her dogs and above all else she loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Ray Solley. Left to cherish her memory are her children Deborah Holbach and husband Thomas, Stacey Sauchuk and husband Sergio, Robyn Maxwell and husband Kevin, grandchildren Jessica Grzech, Sarah Holbach, Abigail Holbach, Keara Mahan, and Jenna Mahan. She is also survived by great-granddaughter Isabeau. Mrs. Solley passed away January 24, 2020 at Baltimore-Washington Medical Center. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of life will take place at 11:00am, February 15, at Glen Burnie United Methodist Church, 5 2nd Ave. SE Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

Lois J. Solley was born July 11, 1933 to the late Henry and Mary Jaworski. Mrs.Solley was a longtime resident of Glen Burnie and was an active member of Glen Burnie United Methodist Church. She was involved in the Christian Women's Club and in her free time she enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and baking. She loved her dogs and above all else she loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Ray Solley. Left to cherish her memory are her children Deborah Holbach and husband Thomas, Stacey Sauchuk and husband Sergio, Robyn Maxwell and husband Kevin, grandchildren Jessica Grzech, Sarah Holbach, Abigail Holbach, Keara Mahan, and Jenna Mahan. She is also survived by great-granddaughter Isabeau. Mrs. Solley passed away January 24, 2020 at Baltimore-Washington Medical Center. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of life will take place at 11:00am, February 15, at Glen Burnie United Methodist Church, 5 2nd Ave. SE Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020

