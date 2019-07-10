Lois Wetsel Schweizer, a resident of Annapolis for more than 65 years passed away on July 6, 2019 at the age of 97. Lois was born in Brooklyn New York on May 25, 1922, the daughter of Edward and Alma Wetsel. Lois was predeceased by her husband of 57 years Leslie R. Schweizer, her son Thomas C. Schweizer and her sister Ann W. Main of Longview Texas. She is survived by her son, Eric and his wife Joan of Potomac MD, daughter-in-law Connie Schweizer of Oak Hill VA, two grandchildren and one great grand-daughter. Lois attended Colby Junior College in New London New Hampshire where she studied secretarial science. She moved to Annapolis in 1952 when her husband started teaching in the Physics department at the United States Naval Academy, where he taught for 36 years. Lois worked for a number of companies with the last eighteen years for an architectural firm in Annapolis. She was a long-standing member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was an officer of the district and local United Methodist Women, sang in the Chancel Choir, played in the hand bell choir and served on many boards and committees. She was also a member of the Annapolis Chorale for many years. In 1998 Lois and her husband moved from their residence in Admiral Heights to the Ginger Cove Retirement Community where she co-chaired the Thrift Shop for many years, was a member of the Religious Life Committee and sang in the Ginger Cove Chorus. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1300 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401 or the Ginger Cove Foundation, 4000 River Crescent Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com Published in The Capital Gazette on July 10, 2019