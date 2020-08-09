Lois Winegardner

Lois Jean Winegardner of Centreville, MD passed away on July 27, 2020 at her home. She was 84. Born on June 17, 1936 in Annapolis, MD, she was the daughter, and only child, of the late Charles and Vivian Stallings Berry. Lois graduated from Annapolis High School, and The Fleet Business School. She was a loving mother who enjoyed being at home and raising her family. She enjoyed gardening & traveling, but her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grand children, and great grandchildren. Lois is survived by her children - Lori Witt (Robert), Chuck Winegardner (Darlene), Grandchildren - Andrew Witt (Taylor Hardesty), Adam Witt, Alex Witt, Aaron Winegardner, Evan Winegardner, Great Grandchildren - Bella Cushing, Olivia Witt; and sister-in-law Barbara Pearson. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. A service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11 am, at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church in Stevensville, MD. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Annapolis, MD.



