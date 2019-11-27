Woodward on November 15, 2019, Lois H. Woodward (nee Harting) beloved wife of 68 years to William Bryan Woodward; devoted mother of Ann Lantzy and husband Jay, William Woodward and wife Kathie, Connie Olo and husband Sione, Crystal Blair and husband Ronald. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A. 313 Talbott Avenue Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1 pm with burial following at St Paul's Lutheran Cemetery Fulton, Maryland. Online condolences at donaldsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019