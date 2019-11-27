The Capital Gazette

Lois Woodward

Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. May the God of all..."
  • "Belated , My condolences to the family . May you find..."
Service Information
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD
20707
(301)-725-1690
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Woodward on November 15, 2019, Lois H. Woodward (nee Harting) beloved wife of 68 years to William Bryan Woodward; devoted mother of Ann Lantzy and husband Jay, William Woodward and wife Kathie, Connie Olo and husband Sione, Crystal Blair and husband Ronald. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A. 313 Talbott Avenue Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1 pm with burial following at St Paul's Lutheran Cemetery Fulton, Maryland. Online condolences at donaldsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.