Lola Elaine "Sue" Tray (nee Cetnarowski) of Ft Myers, formerly of Gibson Island, MD, and Sanibel Island, FL, passed away on November 23rd after a brief illness, She was born on the Fourth of July, 1935 the eldest of 6 siblings. Sue was formally christened Lola Elaine after her beloved grandmother but wanted to be called Suzy when she was a child so It didn't take long until her family and friends were calling her Suzy. Naturally, the Fourth was one of the family's favorite holidays which always included a steamed crab feast, a birthday cake, hot dog finale, fireworks, and a parade in her honor (of course). Her father, Max Cetnarowski, was in the Maryland 29th Infantry Division, participated in the Normandy invasion, and was killed on July 1, 1944. He is buried in the American cemetery in Normandy. Sue was a woman of many passions and interests but flower arranging, landscape design, and Ikebana were at the top of the list. Sue was Maryland State President of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland from 1989 to 1991, past District Director of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland's Second District, State Board Membership Chairman, Landscape Design Schools Chairman and Advisor to the President of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland, Master Flower Show Judge, and Accredited Landscape Design Critic for the National Council of State Garden Clubs. She also taught Western Flower Arranging. She received a teaching degree in the 1st Somu in the Sogetsu School of Ikebana and was a Member- At- Large of the Tokyo Branch of Ikebana International. She taught Sogetsu for approximately 15 years. She was an active member of the Halten, Gibson Island, Hollyberry Garden Clubs in Maryland and also the Garden Club of America. She was awarded an honorary membership in the Halten Garden Club. When she wasn't flexing her green thumb, Sue was competing on the golf course, tennis courts, and bridge table. She excelled in all, and won many awards at her home golf course on Gibson Island as well as The Dunes Country Club here in southwest Florida. Additionally, she was a long-suffering first mate to Hal as they cruised and raced on the Chesapeake Bay for more than 50 years in various sailboats all of which were called Connemara, the ancestral home of the Trays . Sue and Hal had one of the strongest marriages ever. Sue met her future husband, Hal, at the University of Maryland where they were students. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Sixty-six years of togetherness: raising a large family, creating and running a successful business, traveling, and adoring nine grandchildren and four great grands and a large social circle kept them busy, vital and engaged. We will all miss Sue's generous spirit; incredible energy; her wisdom and effortless elegance; and most importantly her kindness to all. What joy to have had her in our lives for so many years. She was an inspiration to all of us and her influence and presence will remain unique to each of us forever. We got lucky…she was the whole package. Her kindness to all, her generosity, her optimism and her ability to bring people together. We will miss her terribly and will grieve deeply until we are together again. Sue was predeceased by her beloved parents, Ruth Keeney White and stepfather, Raymond White. She is survived by her husband, Hal, and four children: Brian, Susan, Denise Rosson and Tim, nine grandchildren, and four great grandchildren, and additionally survived by her siblings: Ruthanne Ingram, Martha Clark, Raymond, Beverly and Robert White. A Funeral Mass was held on December 1 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Ft. Myers and a celebration of her life is planned for later this Spring or Summer on Gibson Island. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shell Point Retirement Community, St. Columbkille Church in Ft. Myers or a charity of your choice
.