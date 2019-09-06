Lori Ann Langis, 58, a 30-year resident of Edgewater and previously of Bladensburg and Hyattsville, MD, passed away at her home on September 2, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1961, in Prince George's County, MD to the late Donald and Edith Fitzhugh. Lori enjoyed plants, camping, boating, and eating Maryland crabs. She also loved spending time with her family and cats. In addition to her parents, Lori was preceded in death by her brother, Geoffrey Fitzhugh. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Richard Langis; her sons, Ryan, and Jacob Langis, both of Edgewater; her brothers, Gary Fitzhugh of Harwich Port, MA and Donald Fitzhugh, Jr. of Churchton, MD. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brandon, Austin, and Caroline Langis. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Lori's life on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 12 pm until 3 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD 21037. Interment private. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019