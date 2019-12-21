On December 17, 2019 Lori S. Sheely. Devoted wife of 18 years to Steven N. Sheely. Dear mother of Crystal Schilling. Loving daughter of Barbara Purkey and the late William Thompson. Sister of Lisa Murphy and her husband Thomas. Cherished grandmother of Justin Haines and Chloe Adams. Lori loved taking trips to Ocean City, Md., singing, tailgating and attending the Raven games with her husband Steve. Graveside services was held in Cedar Hill Cemetery. goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019