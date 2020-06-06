Lorraine Biernat
Lorraine Louise Biernat, née Dernoga, 77, of Ferndale, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 in her home. Lorraine was born on August 13, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Agnes and Joseph Dernoga. She had a passionate career as a Nurse at Baltimore Washington Medical Center for 23 years, Harbor Hospital for 5 years. Lorraine was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church Sodality and the Red Hat Society. Lorraine was predeceased by her devoted husband, Edward J. Biernat, and her dear sons, Gene Miller and Joseph Miller. She is survived by her loving son Dennis P. Miller and his wife Mary; her cherished grandchildren, Holly Rogers, Dennis Miller Jr., Benjamin Miller, Randall Miller, Andrew Miller, Joseph Miller, and Heather Miller; her beloved great-grandchildren Talia Edwards and Mira Rogers. The legacy that Lorraine leaves behind will be everlasting; her vibrancy and enthusiasm for life inspired all others that surround her. It is difficult to transcribe her beautiful personality into words: wise, resilient, bold, full of devout faith. The life of the party who never met a stranger. A true Polish woman, and proud of it! She endured many losses but only came out stronger. A fierce woman with an intense love of black coffee, high teas, and all things water- our memories of her will live on. Lorraine would say that she is now home. May she be at rest, always in our hearts and minds.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 6, 2020.
