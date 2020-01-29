Lorraine Hoffman Coombe, 92, of Bethesda and previously of Edgewater, MD passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Lorraine was born on March 4, 1927 to the late Emanuel and Jeanette Hoffman in Washington, DC. She was one of eight children. She was a secretary for the Commander's office at the U.S. Naval Station in Annapolis, as well as at the Maryland State Department. Lorraine's love for her family was never ending. She led an active life that always included her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas C. Coombe who died in 2013; as well as each of her seven siblings. She is survived by her children, Connie (Kim) Snyder of Asheboro, NC, Debbie (Larry) Moss of Palm Coast, FL, Gary (Kateri) Coombe of Annapolis, David (Nurit) Coombe of Bethesda, and John (Stacia) Coombe of Annapolis; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Lorraine's' life today Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:30 am until a funeral service begins at 12 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater. Interment to follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020